An Antiwar Activist Couple Who Shaped History

The New Yorker
 6 days ago

“Radical Love,” directed by William Kirkley, tells the story of Michael and Eleanora Kennedy’s lifelong dedication to radical political movements—from the Black Panthers to the Weather Underground—and to each other. Transcript. [bright tonal music]. [wind whooshing]. [Eleanora] We wanted a little cottage. that we could work on, so we thought...

It’s fitting that the house where Michael and Eleanora Kennedy made their life together was, in Eleanora’s words, a “fixer-upper.” They were accustomed to finding possibilities within severe, seemingly irreparable structural problems and seizing opportunities to stake out more habitable futures. For decades, Michael worked as a lawyer, with Eleanora close at his side, representing clients like the American Indian Movement, Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers, the Chicago Eight, Los Siete de la Raza, and Huey P. Newton of the Black Panthers, among others. The Kennedys—as committed to their ideals as to each other—understood the stakes of these controversial cases to be nothing less than the notion of law itself. “A radical is somebody who goes to the root,” the couple’s longtime friend Bill Ayers, a co-founder of the militant-left movement the Weather Underground, explains. “For a radical lawyer, the law is the field of struggle. It’s seeing the law as it is and imagining the law as it could be. The law could be fundamentally transformed, serving a more humane society.”
