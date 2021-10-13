CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Grohl on Kurt Cobain, the Birth of Foo Fighters, and Gratitude

The New Yorker
 6 days ago

To suddenly you're in a big band. And your relationship with this punk rock world is changing. You're conditioned to reject anything, any conformity,. any sort of, you know, popularity or whatever it is. Nirvana came from that same scene,. but there was a problem is that Kurt's songs. were...

www.newyorker.com

DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
NME

Tom Morello says a famous metal guitarist was once disappointed to learn he was Black

Has recalled the time a famous metal guitarist who wanted to meet him was disappointed upon learning that the Rage Against The Machine guitarist was Black. Speaking to The Independent, Morello, who released his latest album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ today (October 15), said he often encounters people who don’t realise he’s not white, including fans of his music.
ROCK MUSIC
Digital Courier

Dave Grohl was left 'mesmerised' by Beatles encounter

Dave Grohl was "mesmerised" when he first met Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr. The Foo Fighters frontman recalled his meeting with both surviving members of The Beatles in his latest entry on the blog 'Dave's True Stories' and admits that the experience will "forever remain a blur". Thank...
CELEBRITIES
101wkqx.com

Dave Grohl’s new book arrives tomorrow!

Is there anything Dave Grohl can’t do?! His latest endeavor as a writer has is coming to fruition tomorrow with the release of his first book, The Storyteller. <3 Lauren. THE STORYTELLER has finally provided Dave with the opportunity to shed some light on the fascinating life he has led while living out his dreams. From teaching himself to drum on pillows to leaving high school to tour European clubs and squats at 18 years old, his years in Nirvana and decades in Foo Fighters, playing with Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, jamming with Iggy Pop, swing dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, having Paul McCartney over for a visit, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to the simple pleasures of family life…Dave shares his amazing world with readers while poignantly touching on the impact that his friends, bandmates, and family have had on him throughout the years.
MUSIC
Kurt Cobain
Tom Petty
Dave Grohl
premierguitar.com

Fender Releases the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced the global launch of the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang® guitar, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's influential record "Nevermind." The Signature Jag-Stang® guitar is a reissue of the legendary performer's own custom model, which included a combination of his favorite elements from his Fender® Jaguar® and Mustang® guitars. The Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang® guitar design genesis can be traced back to Cobain's personal journals filled with photo collages and drawings of his idea for a hybrid of the Jaguar® and Mustang® guitar.
JAPAN
thewoodyshow.com

Dave Grohl Is Reading A Bedtime Story For CBeebies

He'll be reading two stories, one of which was based off The Beatles song "Octopus's Garden" and was written by the band's drummer Ringo Starr. The story “follows five children on a magical journey through the Octopus’s garden. The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure, riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus’s cave.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Dave Grohl Recalls Impact of False Kurt Cobain Death Report

Dave Grohl revealed that a mistaken report of Kurt Cobain’s death left him unable to process the Nirvana frontman’s passing when it happened a month later. In March 1994, Cobain was rushed to hospital in Italy after overdosing on alcohol and drugs. He spent five days under medical care before being released, but at the time of his admission it was falsely reported that he’d died. He took his own life around five weeks later.
MUSIC
People

Dave Grohl Says He Thinks About Kurt Cobain 'All the Time': I 'Just Had a Dream About Him'

For years after Kurt Cobain's death by suicide, his bandmate Dave Grohl couldn't bear to listen to the music they made together. "It used to be that years ago that I would hear a Nirvana song on the radio and turn the channel," Grohl, 52, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I don't do that anymore. I'll go driving with my kids in the car and they'll put on Nirvana….We don't really sit around the house, talking about Nirvana all day long, but every once in a while, they'll ask me questions and I'll explain that life to them."
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Dave Grohl discusses his new autobiography ‘Storyteller’ and Kurt Cobain

Sixteen-time Grammy winner Dave Grohl is out with a new book that details his life from his younger years outside Washington, D.C. to drumming with Nirvana to creating the Foo Fighters. Joining TODAY live, Grohl tells Carson Daly he put off writing about Kurt Cobain until last: “It was tough, but I did it.”Oct. 5, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Austin 360

From Foo Fighters to Nirvana and beyond, Dave Grohl takes a long look in 'The Storyteller'

Midway through “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new 384-page book in which he shares memories across his decades of life as a musician, we reach the part where Kurt Cobain dies. Grohl doesn’t go into specifics; most everything has been told in other Nirvana books already. But he captures the emotional impact of that moment in a uniquely personal way, by contrasting it with the loss of his childhood friend Jimmy Swanson in 2008.
AUSTIN, TX
thebrag.com

Tenacious D on the impact of Nirvana and their friendship with Dave Grohl

Tenacious D members Jack Black and Kyle Gass have opened up about the impact of Nirvana to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nevermind. Speaking to Heavy Consequence, the duo were asked whether Nevermind or their own debut album had the bigger impact on rock music. “Without a doubt, Nirvana… I...
MUSIC
Parade

'We Got a Lot Weird!' Dave Grohl on the Foo Fighters, the Pandemic, His Family and New Book The Storyteller

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, storyteller. That’s Dave Grohl, frontman of the Foo Fighters and former Nirvana drummer who’s sharing his musical journey in the autobiographical The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music (Dey Street Books), both a timestamp of the past and a living example of what can be accomplished through creation. Lovers of chronicled melodic adventures and those seeking artistic inspiration will want to check it out.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

McCartney, Swift to induct new members into rock hall

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on Oct. 30.McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced on Monday. He's close to Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl who after next week will share the distinction of being inducted twice. McCartney's in as a Beatle and solo artist, while Grohl joined as a member of Nirvana in 2014.Swift will induct songwriter Carole King and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson.Angela Bassett who portrayed Tina...
MUSIC
dmagazine.com

Dave Grohl Writes About That Nirvana Fracas at Trees

Dave Grohl has himself a new book out titled The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. So far, I’ve read just one chapter. It’s the one where he describes what happened on that night in 1991 when blood was spilled on the stage at Trees, in Deep Ellum. This was just as Nirvana was breaking out with Nevermind and becoming A Big Thing. You remember Brian Sweany, that guy who used to work at D Magazine? Brian was there that night. He wrote a short piece for us in 2004 about the discovery of a long-lost video of that performance. Grohl adds a bunch more detail in his book. Some of this chapter is about what it felt like to be in the band just as it was becoming huge. You’ll have to buy a copy to get that context. Here is a taste of the blow by blow at Trees:
DALLAS, TX

