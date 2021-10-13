CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Tension over Beirut blast probe nudges Lebanon into new crisis

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) – Growing tension over a judicial probe into last year’s Beirut port blast threatens to push Lebanon into yet another political crisis, testing Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s new government as it struggles to dig the country out of economic collapse. More than a year since the explosion ripped...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says group has never been stronger

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has 100,000 trained fighters and the group has never been stronger, its chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in a televised address on Monday, days after Beirut witnessed the worst street violence in over a decade. Seven people were killed on Thursday when a gun...
MIDDLE EAST
WNCY

Lebanon tensions test Hezbollah-Aoun alliance

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Worsening sectarian tensions in Lebanon are testing an alliance between Shi’ite Hezbollah and its Christian ally President Michel Aoun, who may lose ground to their rivals as they step up opposition to the Iran-backed group’s influence. Analysts believe divisions that have deepened since an outbreak of violence...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Analysis: Beirut street battles may spell even darker times

The most powerful men in Lebanese politics have been in charge for decades, some since the early 1970s. They’ve survived civil war, assassinations, uprisings and other turmoil, hanging on to power for decades in a turbulent, unforgiving region.Now, they’re in a desperate fight to cling to positions and wealth as Lebanon takes hit after hit, grappling with one of the world’s worst economic meltdowns in decades and the aftermath of an explosion that ripped through the capital a year ago, killing more than 215 people.The gunbattles that raged for hours on the streets of Beirut this week were the...
PROTESTS
WNMT AM 650

Beirut bloodshed deepens doubts over port blast probe

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The fate of a probe into the Beirut port explosion appears in increasing doubt after a bitter political dispute about the actions of the judge leading the investigation set off Lebanon’s bloodiest street violence in more than a decade. Seven Shi’ite Muslims were killed by gunfire that...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Hassan Khalil
Person
Nabih Berri
Person
Najib Mikati
Person
Hassan Diab
BBC

Beirut port blast: The tensions around the investigation

Tensions in Lebanon over an investigation into last year's devastating explosion at Beirut's port have spilled over into violence, with clashes leaving at least six people dead. The colossal blast would have tested any country but Lebanon was already stuck in a deep economic crisis, with rampant inflation, power cuts...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

6 killed as protest over Beirut port blast probe descends into chaos

Beirut — Gunfire killed six people and wounded 30 at a Beirut rally organized by the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements on Thursday to demand the dismissal of the lead investigator into last year's port blast. Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told a press conference that the death toll had climbed to six. He said that some of the victims were shot in the head.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Beirut#Iran#Reuters#Shi Ite#Parliament#Al Mayadeen#Sunni
WSOC Charlotte

Beirut blast probe to resume as court rejects challenges

BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanon's appeals court on Monday rejected lawsuits filed against the lead investigator of the Beirut port explosion in a decision that allows him to resume his work, the country's National News agency said. Monday’s ruling came a week after three former Cabinet ministers, who are also...
MIDDLE EAST
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Several wounded during Beirut shooting over port blast probe

The Lebanese army are deployed in the streets of Beirut as gun fire exchanges turn the capital into a war zone a few blocks from the Justice Palace, where hundreds of black-clad protesters had gathered to demand the removal of judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the port blast.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Who will form Iraq's next government?

Iraq's October 10 elections reinforced the parliamentary strength of mercurial Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr and saw a sharp decline in that of his adversaries, the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi alliance, according to preliminary results. According to preliminary results the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the multi-party Hashed, emerged from the election with only around 15 seats in parliament.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
AFP

US accuses Maduro of putting extradited businessman above country

The United States on Monday criticized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's suspension of dialogue with the opposition, saying he was putting the fate of an extradited businessman accused of money laundering above the country's future. State Department spokesman Ned Price hit out at Maduro as Colombian national Alex Saab appeared in a Miami court after his Saturday extradition from the West African island nation of Cape Verde. Maduro -- whose legitimacy is contested by the United States and most Latin American and European countries -- reacted furiously to the extradition and suspended talks with Juan Guaido, the opposition leader considered interim president by Washington. "They are putting the place of one individual above the welfare, above the well-being, above the livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have made clear their aspirations for democracy, for greater freedom, for prosperity," Price told reporters.
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Inmate who leaked Russia prison rape video seeks French asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum. Belarus-born whistleblower Sergei Savelyev "was authorised to enter French territory to file his asylum application within eight days", his lawyer, Aude Rimailho, told AFP on Monday evening. Savelyev fled after his release from prison in February, fearing kidnapping or even death. He smuggled shocking footage out of a jail in the central city of Saratov showing abuse in several jails, including one allegedly showing a male prisoner screaming while being raped with a broomstick.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: army

Israel does not want war with Lebanon's Hezbollah but is prepared to face about 2,000 rockets a day from the armed group if conflict breaks out, a senior Israeli military official told AFP. In May this year, the Israeli army fought an 11-day war against Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, who fired around 4,400 projectiles towards the Jewish state. He said that in the case of "conflict or a war with Hezbollah, we expect more than five times the number of rockets fired every day from Lebanon to Israel". 
MILITARY
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."

Comments / 0

Community Policy