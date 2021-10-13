USC's Graduate Student Association successfully obtains full coverage for graduate student insurance
The University of South Carolina will cover 100% of graduate students' health insurance after the Graduate Student Association (GSA) of USC pushed for full funding. The insurance subsidy was confirmed this summer semester and was implemented in the fall 2021 semester. The subsidy will be available for all full-time doctoral students and graduate student assistants. Graduate students make up 22% of USC’s population.www.dailygamecock.com
