USC's Graduate Student Association successfully obtains full coverage for graduate student insurance

Race theory has been deemed critical for California high schoolers. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday that will require ethnic studies be taught to all students in Golden State high schools in the coming years. The legislation mandates that students take a one-semester course about “our shared history” that is “etched with woeful injustice” beginning in the 2029-2030 school year, and schools must offer an elective on the subject starting in the 2025-2026 school year. The governor said in a statement, “Students deserve to see themselves in their studies, and they must understand our nation’s full history if we expect them to one day build a more just society.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO