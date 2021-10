The University reported 13 new student and five new employee COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 4, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. This week’s case count is an increase from the eight student cases and seven employee cases reported in last week’s dashboard update. It also marks an increase in the University’s seven-day positivity rate, which rose from 0.06% last week to 0.1% this week. Even so, the University’s 7-day positivity rate remains lower than Santa Clara County’s or California’s, which stand at 1.0% and 2.2%, respectively.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO