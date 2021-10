In recent years, a promising and exciting research avenue has been the potential of psychedelics to provide some unexpected health benefits. Now, researchers might have a new lead in the cardiovascular department. In recent years, magic mushrooms have been deemed a 'breakthrough therapy' for treating depression, LSD has emerged as a possible new way to reduce our perception of pain, and MDMA-assisted therapy could soon become a legal way to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the United States. It's still early days, but the findings are so promising, scientists have begun to expand the scope of their research. An emerging hypothesis suggests...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO