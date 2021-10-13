CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

World shares mixed as investors await US inflation figures

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld shares are mixed as investors wait for the release of U.S. inflation data and upcoming corporate earnings. Stocks fell in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney but rose in Shanghai and Frankfurt. Hong Kong’s markets were closed as a precaution due to an approaching typhoon. U.S. shares were mostly lower on Tuesday. The Labor Department is set to release its Consumer Price Index for September on Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index on Thursday. Both are indicators of how rising prices are adding to pressures on consumers and companies that might lead the Federal Reserve to adjust its policies.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Producer Price Index#Hong Kong#Ap#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street ahead of busy earnings week

Stocks wobbled to a mixed finish on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slowed down following its best week since July. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Gains in several big technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.8%. Health care stocks ended broadly lower and energy prices ended mixed. Stocks were roughly split between gainers and losers in the benchmark S&P 500. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.58%. Investors are in for another busy week of earnings reports from companies including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and United Airlines.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
stockxpo.com

Dow retreats 150 points as investors await a big week of earnings

Stocks slid Monday morning, after the major averages posted their best week in months amid a stronger-than-expected start to earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 187 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 lost 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3%. A few things dented sentiment on Monday. Overnight,...
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

Asian stocks higher as investors watch corporate earnings

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher as investors waited Tuesday for U.S. corporate results to see how companies are coping with supply disruptions and the past quarter's surge in coronavirus infections. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow lags behind as stocks end mostly higher ahead of earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian stocks rise on IT, financial boost

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday to hit another record high, led by gains in information technology and financial stocks, with investors betting on strong corporate earnings for the September quarter. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.5% at 18,571, while the S&P BSE...
STOCKS
Reuters

Investors park inflation fears to renew bets on stocks

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shares rose on Friday, buoyed by stellar corporate earnings results, but strong oil prices and stalling car sales in Europe were a reminder of headwinds for the world economy. The STOXX (.STOXX) index of 600 European shares was up 0.2% at three-week highs. Britain's FTSE...
STOCKS
investing.com

Investors Dive Into Tech After Higher US Inflation

Wall Street investors drove to the perceived protection of technology shares after data showed a solid increase in US inflation, further raising concerns that the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) would hike interest rates sooner than expected. The Nasdaq was trading up by 0.67% just before the Fed’s FOMC...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Stocks wobble as investors review earnings, inflation data

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed several corporate earnings reports and the latest data on inflation. The S&P 500, which has fallen for the past three days, was off 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%. Delta Air Lines fell 4.6% after it warned that higher fuel and labor costs could affect its profitability going forward. U.S. crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.54% even after the government reported another jump in consumer prices last month.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy