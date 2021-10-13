CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline looms

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong memorializing the victims of China’s 1989 crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square as a deadline loomed for its removal. Jens Galschioet says he had hired a lawyer and hopes he will be able to transport the sculpture out of Hong Kong under orderly conditions and without damage. Hong Kong University last week demanded the removal of the “Pillar of Shame” sculpture by 5 p.m. Wednesday. It was loaned to an activist group, which disbanded last month amid a crackdown on political activism in the semi-autonomous city. Hong Kong was the only place in China where the vigil of the 1989 crackdown was held until it was banned two years ago.

