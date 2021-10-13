CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash flood threat for the southern Plains

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An influx of tropical moisture is prompting a level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding that stretches from the Texas border to Arkansas. CNN Meteorologist Tuyler Mauldin has the forecast.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Artist stages mass nude photos to highlight disappearing Dead Sea

Artist stages mass nude photos to highlight disappearing Dead Sea. With desert peaks stabbing the sky and a thin blue ribbon of Dead Sea shimmering in the distance, the ghostly figures of around 200 men and women -- painted head to toe in white -- began appearing from behind an outcrop.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNN

Jill Biden surprises the stranger who helped her rediscover her faith in God

(CNN) — In May 2015, emotionally hobbled from watching her son, Beau Biden, fight and then succumb to brain cancer, Jill Biden said "goodbye" to God. "After Beau died, I felt betrayed by my faith, broken," the first lady said Sunday during a publicly unannounced visit to Brookland Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, where she spoke at a special service honoring the 50th anniversary of the church's pastor, the Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
CNN

Greta Thunberg 'Rickrolls' climate concert with crazy dance moves

(CNN) — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has "Rickrolled" an audience, all in the name of climate activism. Thunberg danced to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" on Saturday, in front of a crowd at Climate Live, a youth-led concert for climate action. "Rickrolling" is an internet phenomenon that...
THEATER & DANCE
CNN

This could make bitcoin bigger than ever

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — This year, cryptocurrencies have been up. They've been...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Meteorologist#Extreme Weather
CNN

IHOP hopes its latest menu addition will bring customers for lunch and dinner

New York (CNN Business) — IHOP wants to give you a new reason to get its food on the go and consider it an option for later in the day. The chain on Monday added a new line of sandwich melts, including a roasted turkey melt, pulled pork melt, buffalo chicken melt and even a cheese melt (made with three cheeses, on cheese-crusted bread, served with a cheesy dipping sauce).
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Stellantis is the latest automaker planning an expensive EV battery factory

New York (CNN Business) — The auto industry continues its rush to build factories for production of the massive batteries needed to power electric vehicles. Automaker Stellantis, formed by last year's merger of Fiat Chrysler and French automaker PSA Group, and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution announced Monday they are partnering to produce lithium-ion batteries for the North American market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CNN

Goldman Sachs looks forward to a 'new chapter' in China

London (CNN Business) — Goldman Sachs (GS) has received clearance to take full ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a sign that Beijing remains open to foreign financial firms even as geopolitical tensions simmer. Goldman announced Sunday that the entity, previously called Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company,...
BUSINESS
CNN

Amazon may have lied to Congress, bipartisan group of lawmakers say

New York (CNN Business) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers warned Amazon on Monday they are concerned top executives including former CEO Jeff Bezos may have misled or even lied to Congress about the company's business practices. The lawmakers, members of the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, cited recent media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

The carbon offset market could be worth $200 billion by 2050. But what is it?

London (CNN Business) — Companies and people who want to cancel out the impact of their emissions on the climate often turn to something called carbon offsetting. So what is that, exactly? The idea is that any carbon emitting process, from a long-haul flight to electricity generation, can be offset by paying someone else to plant trees, preserve a forest or create renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Facebook to hire 10,000 people in EU to build the 'metaverse'

London (CNN Business) — Facebook (FB) plans to hire up to 10,000 workers in Europe to build a "metaverse" that will combine virtual and augmented reality technologies in a new online realm. The US tech giant announced the recruitment drive on Sunday, saying it would take place over five years....
BUSINESS
CNN

Russia suspending mission to NATO in response to staff expulsions

Moscow (CNN) — Russia is suspending its permanent mission to NATO in response to the alliance's expulsion of eight Russians, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov said the Kremlin's move -- which could come into effect as early as November 1 -- was a result of "NATO's actions." Russia...
POLITICS
CNN

Coal-fired power is on the rise in America for the first time since 2014

New York (CNN Business) — In a blow to the climate movement, US power companies are ramping up their coal consumption due to surging natural gas prices. US coal-fired generation is expected to surge by 22% in 2021, the US Energy Information Administration said Monday. That would mark the first annual increase in coal-fired electric power generation since 2014, the EIA said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Amazon plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers for the holidays

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon plans to add 150,000 temporary workers in the United States for the holiday shopping rush, a 50% increase from the company's holiday hiring push a year ago. Amazon (AMZN), like many retailers and logistics companies, is facing challenges hiring workers and is raising pay,...
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

685K+
Followers
106K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy