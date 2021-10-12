VanMoof reveals its very first hyperbike
The VanMoof V will disrupt the high-speed bike category with a bike optimized for long commutes with first deliveries late 2022. Amsterdam, October 12, 2021 - Today, category-defining Dutch e-bike brand VanMoof has announced a new, faster e-bike that will redefine city mobility for good. The VanMoof V is the brand’s first high-speed e-bike and will offer riders a true car replacement for everyday life in cities and beyond. With integrated speed settings to match country regulations, the VanMoof V will be capable of hitting speeds up to 50 km/h or 31 mp/h. It will be full of new features optimized to shrink even the biggest cities.www.vanmoof.com
