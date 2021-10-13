CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA assessing punishments for Hungary, Albania crowd unrest

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it is analyzing the crowd unrest and assessing punishments after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers. At Wembley Stadium, Hungary supporters fought with police in the stands just after kickoff on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward. Hungary drew 1-1 in London. Another Group I game in Tirana was suspended for around 20 minutes. Karol Świderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minutes when he was apparently struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans. Poland’s players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.

