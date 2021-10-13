CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reluctant Localities Are Being Dragged Into Court to Fix Sidewalks for People With Disabilities

By Maureen O’Hagan Kaiser Health News
Daily Times
 5 days ago

From her Baltimore dining room, Susan Goodlaxson can see her neighbor gardening across the street. But while other neighbors stop to chat, Goodlaxson just watches from the window. She uses a wheelchair, and there isn’t a single curb ramp on her block. If the 66-year-old wanted to join, she’d have...

KRQE News 13

Where the sidewalk ends: City to fix home’s bizarre fenceline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not just a children’s book now. One southeast Albuquerque neighborhood has its own version of “Where the Sidewalk Ends”. The backyard fence of a home has been extended so far, it’s completely covering the sidewalk. “There’s a small wooden post fence that’s around that area,” said Rick De Reyes with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wusf.org

Sarasota may stop homeless people from sitting and lying on sidewalks

The city of Sarasota is considering prohibiting homeless people from sitting and lying down on sidewalks downtown. The City Commission voted unanimously this week to have city staff develop a “sit lie” ordinance. The ordinance will then be debated at a public hearing. Downtown business owners complained at Monday’s meeting...
SARASOTA, FL
EverydayHealth.com

The Best and Worst Cities for People With a Disability in 2021

A new analysis that ranks the best and worst cities to live in while managing a disability reveals the daily challenges and compromises that shape the day-to-day lives of the millions of people in the United States in that situation. The information contained in this report highlights the trade-offs that...
HEALTH
californiahealthline.org

California Vaccine Mandate Extends to Aides for People With Disabilities

Workers in adult and senior care facilities and in-home aides have been added to the list of California health workers who must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those who work directly with people with disabilities — such as employees paid through the state’s regional center network, aides contracted by agencies, and in-home support service workers who don’t live with the person they assist — are now included in the vaccine mandate. This new group must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Mayor creates commission into struggles of disabled people

Dallas' Mayor has created a commission to better understand the challenges of the city's disabled residents. The ordinance was signed by Mayor Eric Johnson and will have to get through a committee before being passed by the full city council. Johnson says this will ensure city facilities and transit are more friendly to people with certain needs.
DALLAS, TX
thelostogle.com

Report: Canadian County Sheriff still loves stealing from people…

Someone better gather up the Canadian County’s Sheriff’s Posse! It’s finally time for them to “aid in safeguarding lives and property, as well as the constitutional rights of innocent law-abiding citizens.”. According to a report by NBC News, a pair of New Mexico “businessmen” were robbed of over $100,000 by...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
Daily Times

THEIR VOICE: Dems' attack on smart kids

Parents whose kids excel in school need to be on guard. Leftist school administrators across the country — not just in New York City — are banning gifted programs in elementary and middle school and Advanced Placement courses in high school. Typically, without any notice to parents, an eight grader’s...
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Tri-County Health Investigating After Deer Trail School District Parents Claim Mask Mandate Is Being Ignored

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– On Sept. 1, Tri-County Health Department issued a mask mandate for schools. It requires all individuals ages two and older to wear face coverings in schools and child care settings. (credit: CBS) After more than a month they’re starting to receive complaints and will begin enforcing the requirements, starting with the Deer Trail School District. Parents in that district are asking why no one is enforcing the mandate there. “There’s been enough scientists and doctors and public health organizations that have told us this is a good thing,” one family, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS4. Despite the now...
DEER TRAIL, CO
Fox47News

Giving people a chance: Hiring those with disabilities in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As many industries are experiencing labor shortages, businesses are turning to an underutilized workforce. After years of seeking independence and purpose in life, Shawn Fulton found a meaningful career and is now making a difference at the state level for people with disabilities. “I’m actually on nine different...
INDIANA STATE
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Counter

In North Carolina, poultry workers are quitting in large numbers after an unknown chemical was introduced at their plant

At a facility that processes 540,000 chickens a day, workers allege that they’re being exposed to a toxic chemical that feels like it’s “invaded your brain.”. Workers at the Mountaire Farms poultry plant in rural Robeson County, North Carolina, say that about four months ago, something changed. At the time, they couldn’t immediately identify the strange new chemical they’d begun to smell floating around the production lines. But one day things were running as expected, and the next there was a sharp, suffocating kind of odor that one worker said felt like it “invaded your brain.”
AGRICULTURE
News Break
Politics
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
Best of South Florida

Miami daily roundup: Jay-Z files complaint against Miami-Dade Animal Services, COVID's missing death toll, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, Jay-Z's group has filed a complaint against Miami-Dade Animal Services, asking them to look into an animal abuse case; a slew of missing COVID deaths from Florida counties has been released; the state health department wants a permanent mask mandate ban; and taxpayers could be footing the bill if Gov. Ron DeSantis sues the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates.
MIAMI, FL

