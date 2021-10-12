CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can my ex wife have a say on selling of my home?

You divorced in 2016 what did your judgment say about the home was it awarded to you? Did she receive any interest that hasn't been paid? Your ex probably has a Lis Pendens on the home which needs to be lifted so you need to talk to her or her attorney and review your judgment to determine why.Of course such a lien doesn't get placed without notice to the other party so back when it was placed on there in 2018 you should have received some notice.

