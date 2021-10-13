Adobe Acrobat Releases Time-Saving PDF Editor In Free Browser Extension
Allaying the stress of working with PDFs, Adobe has rolled out a massive update to its Acrobat browser extension that finally allows users to edit PDFs on the web. Available for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users, the plugin now comes with the ability to add comments, markups, notes, drawings, and highlights to PDF documents. They’ll also be able to fill out forms and insert e-signatures into the files.designtaxi.com
