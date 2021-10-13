CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Adobe Acrobat Releases Time-Saving PDF Editor In Free Browser Extension

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllaying the stress of working with PDFs, Adobe has rolled out a massive update to its Acrobat browser extension that finally allows users to edit PDFs on the web. Available for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users, the plugin now comes with the ability to add comments, markups, notes, drawings, and highlights to PDF documents. They’ll also be able to fill out forms and insert e-signatures into the files.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
linuxtoday.com

Free Software Foundation Introduces JShelter Browser Add-on

The Free Software Foundation has unveiled the project JShelter, which develops a browser add-on to protect against threats posed by JavaScript on websites, including hidden identification, movement tracking, and user data collection. The project code is distributed under the GPLv3 license. The add-on is prepared for Firefox, Google Chrome, Opera, Brave, Microsoft Edge, and other browsers based on the Chromium engine. Learn more about the new project here.
COMPUTERS
Houston Chronicle

Adobe cloud issue can be fixed with Acrobat settings

Q. I have a problem with Adobe Acrobat. Whenever I try to save a file, all I get is a blank screen where it should be showing me my save options. I have uninstalled and reinstalled and rebooted many times, and nothing has worked. Do you have a solution?. A....
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pdf Documents#Microsoft Excel#Adobe Acrobat Releases#Google Chrome#Acrobat Pro Dc#The Chrome Web Store
Mac Observer

Adobe Releases Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022

On Thursday Adobe announced the release of Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022. This year’s releases offer new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to take your photos and videos to new creative heights. Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022. Adobe Sensei AI technology allows you to easily transform your photos into art...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2021.007.20099

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC software is the free, trusted standard for viewing, printing, signing, and annotating PDFs. Its the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. It’s connected to Adobe Document Cloud – so you can work with PDFs on computers and mobile devices.
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

Adobe Unveils Acrobat PDF Reader Extension For Chrome

In a fast-paced world, making quick edits to PDFs can be a hassle. Adobe is rectifying this by launching Chrome and Microsoft Edge extensions for its popular PDF tools. These extensions offer access to PDF reading and editing tools within the browser, thus saving users the trouble of installing a specific software on their computer. Moreover, users don’t need an Acrobat Pro DC subscription to access basic functionality on these extensions. You can sign documents, add comments to PDFs, and even download/print files for free.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Save 90% off this Adobe Photoshop CC Course

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 90% off this Adobe Photoshop CC Course. Start keeping up with customers, grow your online presence, and drive up sales with 14 courses + 40 hours of content on email marketing, lead generation, and more.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
FOXBusiness

Facebook bans developer over browser extension that lets users delete news feed: report

A new report claims that Facebook permanently banned a developer who designed a tool that allowed people to essentially delete their Facebook news feeds. Louis Barclay, a developer in the U.K., created a browser extension called Unfollow Everything. The extension allows users to automatically unfollow all friends and pages on Facebook, leaving the newsfeed blank.
INTERNET
Design Taxi

Canva Expands Into Video Suite Complete With Free, Accessible Editing Tools

Visual communications platform Canva has, until now, been rooted in graphic design. Its easy-to-use functions, templates, and user interface have made it an accessible tool for many. Now, the brand has announced that it’s expanding its creative suite into the world of video creation. This will come with new offerings such as editing, recording, and collaboration tools.
SOFTWARE
cryptoslate.com

XDEFI Wallet, the Browser Wallet Built for DeFi, Announces its Public Release

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, England, 12th October, 2021 — XDEFI Wallet has released its highly anticipated wallet to the public, currently available on the...
TECHNOLOGY
designshack.net

20+ Best Adobe XD Website Templates (Free & Pro)

Adobe created a masterpiece of a UX design tool with Adobe XD within just a couple of years after its launch in 2016. Today, Adobe XD is a platform used by even the biggest brands and professionals. Adobe XD excels at many things and one of its best uses is...
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Outlook extension for Chrome browser now available

For months after releasing their new Outlook add-on for Microsoft Edge browser, Microsoft has released the same extension for Chrome. The add-on lets you send and receive email, manage your calendar, tasks, and more without opening a new tab. For example, you can check your contact’s phone number without switching tabs or apps. You can download this add-on for free from the Chrome Web Store.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Best PDF editors of 2021: Adobe Acrobat, Foxit PDF, Nitro Productivity and more compared

The best PDF editors make it simple and easy to read, review, sign and edit portable document formats. Since its invention in 1993, the Portable Document Format—or PDF for short—has become so commonplace that it was standardized in 2008. This means that while Adobe may have been the company to bring the content-rich PDF to the world, others are now freely able to provide PDF services, including creating, editing, and signing.
COMPUTERS
Design Taxi

Microsoft & Nvidia Built A Giant AI With Sharpest Human Communication Skills Yet

Nvidia’s Selene, MT-NLG’s “teacher.” Image via Nvidia. Almost every day, the tech field reaches a new breakthrough that surpasses the “surely this can’t be beaten” invention of the day prior. How does one even top a time crystal?. Well, here is one such example: Microsoft and Nvidia’s new sophisticated artificial...
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 in Virtual Unleashed Event

Apple is unveiling another round of hardware releases through its virtual Unleashed event. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo joined "Closing Bell" to discuss some of the biggest takeaways, including the return of the MagSafe battery charger for new MacBooks as well as HDMI ports, upgrades for the AirPods 3, and a cheaper subscription Voice Plan for Apple Music. The tech giant said that it will begin taking orders immediately and that customers can expect shipments beginning next week.
ELECTRONICS
Tyla

Google Issues Warning After Passwords Hacked

Google has created an important tool to allow users to check if their online details have ever been compromised, after billions of passwords for various online accounts have been leaked in recent years. The handy tool, Password Checkup, can be downloaded on Chrome and scans databases of usernames and passwords...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy