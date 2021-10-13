Launch into Law Diversity Pipeline Program Continues to Thrive
Toledo Law hosted its third cohort of participants over the summer as part of the college's Launch into Law diversity pipeline program. The weeklong, immersive experience continues to thrive as it builds a pathway for historically underrepresented students to earn their J.D. This year's final cohort included first-generation college students and working professionals in nursing, healthcare, finance, and law enforcement.www.utoledo.edu
