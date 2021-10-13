CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Launch into Law Diversity Pipeline Program Continues to Thrive

utoledo.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToledo Law hosted its third cohort of participants over the summer as part of the college's Launch into Law diversity pipeline program. The weeklong, immersive experience continues to thrive as it builds a pathway for historically underrepresented students to earn their J.D. This year's final cohort included first-generation college students and working professionals in nursing, healthcare, finance, and law enforcement.

www.utoledo.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
City
Toledo, OH
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Student#Study Skills#Lsat

Comments / 0

Community Policy