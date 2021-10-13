Tension over Beirut blast probe nudges Lebanon into new crisis

The United States on Monday criticized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's suspension of dialogue with the opposition, saying he was putting the fate of an extradited businessman accused of money laundering above the country's future. State Department spokesman Ned Price hit out at Maduro as Colombian national Alex Saab appeared in a Miami court after his Saturday extradition from the West African island nation of Cape Verde. Maduro -- whose legitimacy is contested by the United States and most Latin American and European countries -- reacted furiously to the extradition and suspended talks with Juan Guaido, the opposition leader considered interim president by Washington. "They are putting the place of one individual above the welfare, above the well-being, above the livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have made clear their aspirations for democracy, for greater freedom, for prosperity," Price told reporters.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO