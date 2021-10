After clinching another Olympic win, Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce isn't losing sight of what really matters. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Fraser-Pryce scored the world's fastest women's 100m in nearly 33 years, as Blavity previously reported. She was picked among one of the favorites to take on the gold in the Olympic games, joining the names of fellow Jamaican runners Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson. But she tells 21Ninety that there's more to winning.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO