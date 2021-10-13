CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(COP15) Kunming Declaration adopted at COP15

Cover picture for the articleKUNMING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Kunming Declaration was adopted Wednesday at the ongoing 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu declared the adoption of the declaration at...

The Independent

Kunming Declaration: More than 100 nations sign historic pledge to protect global biodiversity

More than 100 countries have adopted a key declaration at a UN biodiversity conference hosted in China’s Kunming, according to the country’s environment minister. Huang Runqiu announced the signing of the “Kunming Declaration” after the third day of the virtual meeting on Wednesday. The UN-led deal between over a hundred countries is part of efforts to give new impetus to global efforts to protect biodiversity. Mr Huang told the UN Biodiversity Conference in Kunming that the main purpose of the declaration was to “reflect the political will of all parties and send a strong message to the international community...
CHINA
Gazette

Countries call for urgent action on biodiversity with 'Kunming Declaration'

KUNMING, China (Reuters) -More than 100 countries pledged on Wednesday to put the protection of habitats at the heart of their government decision-making but they stopped short of committing to specific targets to curb mass extinctions. Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu told delegates to a U.N. Biodiversity Conference in the...
CHINA
dallassun.com

(COP15) Xi Focus: Chinese president attends COP15 leaders' summit

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended and addressed the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing and called on the international community to enhance cooperation, build consensus and pool strength to build a community of all life on Earth.
CHINA
dallassun.com

(COP15) Xi urges global cooperation to build community for all life

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the international community to enhance cooperation, build consensus and pool strength to build a community of all life on Earth. Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of...
CHINA
dallassun.com

(COP15) Xi calls for joint efforts for humanity's high-quality development

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on countries around the world to join hands and start a new journey of high-quality development of humanity. Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kunming Declaration refreshes global commitment to biodiversity

KUNMING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- With a bang of the gavel, the Kunming Declaration was adopted Wednesday in the provincial capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, providing new momentum for drawing the roadmap for biodiversity conservation in the coming decade. The declaration is the main achievement of the first part...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Kunming Declaration adopted at COP15

KUNMING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Kunming Declaration was adopted Wednesday at the ongoing 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu declared the adoption of the declaration at...
CHINA
dallassun.com

COP15 successful, China takes lead in biodiversity, says UN official

GENEVA, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Kunming, China, was "very successful and met all the expectations," said a CBD executive official. "The fact that we were able to hold the COP after postponement of...
CHINA
