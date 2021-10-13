Top 3 UNIQUE weapons used by the Russian Army in Syria

Last month, an incredibly vague but also weirdly specific memo started making the rounds at the Pentagon. It was about something Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin labeled an “anomalous health incident,” which is defined “a series of troubling and sudden sensory events.” An “AHI,” as it’s called, could involve headaches or make you feel hot. It could be accompanied by sounds or make you feel pressure. Michael Wilner, a senior national security and White House correspondent for McClatchy, says “AHI” is Pentagon speak for something you may already know about: “Havana syndrome,” which is named thus because it first emerged in Cuba in late 2016. Since then, one incident after another has piled up in other countries: China, Russia, Austria. Diplomats, CIA operatives, and even White House employees have been struck. The Pentagon memo was essentially an acknowledgement that, if you work for the department, you could be at risk. The list of things that are actually known about Havana syndrome is short, but Wilner says that if you look closely, the way the Biden administration is reorienting its priorities right now tells you all you need to know. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Wilner about how Havana syndrome is becoming a national security crisis. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

