Binance to suspend Chinese yuan from P2P platform in December
Binance crypto exchange officially announced on Wednesday that the company will delist the Chinese yuan (CNY) from its peer-to-peer trading platform on Dec. 31. Alongside terminating yuan trading pairs, Binance will continue further restricting access to its platform for users from mainland China, introducing new measures for accounts found to be linked to the region. Binance will specifically limit such accounts to “withdrawal only” mode, limiting transactions to withdrawals, redeeming and closing positions.cointelegraph.com
Comments / 0