CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Binance to suspend Chinese yuan from P2P platform in December

By Helen Partz
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance crypto exchange officially announced on Wednesday that the company will delist the Chinese yuan (CNY) from its peer-to-peer trading platform on Dec. 31. Alongside terminating yuan trading pairs, Binance will continue further restricting access to its platform for users from mainland China, introducing new measures for accounts found to be linked to the region. Binance will specifically limit such accounts to “withdrawal only” mode, limiting transactions to withdrawals, redeeming and closing positions.

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

China’s power shortages, housing struggles put the brakes on its economy

It was the summer when the rains wouldn’t stop. The lights went out. And a housing boom came to a shuddering halt. China’s economy still grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, matching its rate from a year earlier. But it lagged behind projections, reflecting that simply controlling the spread of the coronavirus isn’t enough to ensure smooth sailing.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
FOX40

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter as a construction slowdown and official curbs on energy use by factories weighed on the nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Yuan#Trading Platform#Binance Crypto Exchange#Cny
CoinTelegraph

Report: Indonesia leads global surge in interest in crypto

Amid the ongoing growth in cryptocurrency adoption worldwide, countries like Indonesia and Chile have seen a significant influx of public interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), according to new data. According to a Friday report by Australian blockchain education startup Coinformant, Indonesia has been leading the world in crypto interest...
MARKETS
AFP

China growth slows further in third quarter

China's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, as a crackdown on the property sector and a looming energy crisis began to bite. In a sign of the ongoing weakness in the property market, home sales by value slumped 16.9 percent on-year last month, following a 19.7 percent fall in August, AFP calculations based on official data showed.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
CoinTelegraph

Grayscale confirms Bitcoin ETF plans and adds exposure to Zcash, Stellar Lumens, and Horizen to its trusts

Institutional asset manager Grayscale has announced it will be converting its GBTC Trust into an exchange-traded fund once the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has “comfort” with recently approved Bitcoin futures ETFs. In an Oct. 18 Twitter thread, Grayscale communications director Jennifer Rosenthal said the asset manager would proceed with...
MARKETS
AFP

New bitcoin-linked security to premiere on Wall Street

Bitcoin will take another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. ProShares, a leader in exchange traded funds, a type of investment linked to an index, will unveil the bitcoin futures-linked vehicle under the ticker "BITO," the company said Monday. The launch has been eagerly anticipated in the world of crypto-money, lifting bitcoin above $62,000 in recent days, a level not seen since April. Rather than a direct investment in the digital currency, BITO will invest "primarily in bitcoin futures," ProShares said.
MARKETS
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals."
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Elon Musk Thinks China Is Cracking Down on Crypto

Is this the reason for China's cryptocurrency ban?. The Chinese government has been historically unfriendly to cryptocurrencies, and it recently made its harshest anti-crypto move yet to crack down on virtual coins. China had banned cryptocurrency trading services within the country in May, but international exchanges continued to operate, prompting...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy