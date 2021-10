I am sitting in Paris this week at the Les Asis conference, but my mind is also on Biden’s ransomware summit as ransomware took center stage again this week. No, not because of a major ransomware attack shutting down critical infrastructure or grinding production to a halt. In fact, the opposite. President Biden continued to push the need for cybersecurity and a more effective response to the scourge of ransomware by convening a 2-day ransomware summit involving 30 countries around the world.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO