“He is not your future” – Gautam Gambhir lists three retentions for RCB in IPL 2022; leaves out AB de Villiers

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said his team will shrug off political and travel turmoil to thrive at the T20 World Cup by remaining true to their philosophy of "daring cricket". Since the return of the Taliban in the country, Afghanistan briefly faced the possibility of being banned from the tournament if the women's game was discontinued. Then star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down as captain before visa issues placed yet another familiar hurdle in the path of the resilient Afghanistan team. All-rounder Nabi agreed to replace Rashid at the helm and played down the turmoil plaguing the team.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO