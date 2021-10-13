“He is not your future” – Gautam Gambhir lists three retentions for RCB in IPL 2022; leaves out AB de Villiers
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has named his three picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to retain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 mega auction. According to him, the Bangalore-based franchise must keep hold of the trio of Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell. Surprisingly, he missed out on one of the greatest players in the history of RCB – AB de Villiers.firstsportz.com
