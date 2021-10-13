“This is physically the best I’ve felt in a while” Andy Murray reacts after 3rd round defeat at the Indian Wells 2021, drop hints about future
World No. 121 Andy Murray played some of his best tennis in recent times as he battled at the ongoing Indian Wells 2021. The Brit who entered the main-draw through a wildcard, gave glimpses of vintage Andy during his three round stay at the desert. Murray started with a straight-set win over Adrian Mannarino in Round 1 and won the match 6-3, 6-2.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0