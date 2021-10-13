“This is physically the best I’ve felt in a while” Andy Murray reacts after 3rd round defeat at the Indian Wells 2021, drop hints about future

Andy Murray has defended his use of an underarm serve in his comeback win against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells.The former world No1 defeated the 18-year-old 5-7 6-3 6-2 in a three-hour battle on Sunday, reaching the third round of the Masters tournament in the process.The California crowd expressed their disapproval of Murray’s use of an underarm serve, however, booing the Scot after he scored an ace with the technique at the start of the second set.The underarm save is typically a divisive tactic in tennis, with many fans admiring the cheek involved in using it, while others see...

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO