Premier League

“I’m sure he’ll want to come back” – Former Chelsea star tips player to seal Blues transfer return in future

By Mark Brus
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has tipped Roma striker Tammy Abraham as a player who could one day come back to Stamford Bridge for a second spell. The England international left Chelsea for Roma in the summer after falling down the pecking order, with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku always likely to make it harder for him to get regular games up front in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

