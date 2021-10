AC Milan have begun discussions over the possible renewal of captain Alessio Romagnoli, according to the latest from Gianluca Di Marzio. It seems as though Romagnoli’s future at Milan has never been so uncertain over his six-year spell as it has now, with his deal set to expire next June. Any negotiation over a renewal would be complicated, given that the captain was benched after the arrival of Fikayo Tomori and it is unlikely they will agree to give him the same amount to renew.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO