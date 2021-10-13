Manchester United youngster subject to racism while playing against Italy

Leicester City welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium this afternoon as the visitors look to regain momentum in the Premier League title race.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United drew 1-1 with Everton last time out, having lost to Aston Villa in their previous top-flight fixture.FOLLOW LIVE: Leicester vs Man United – latest updatesAs such, the Red Devils enter the weekend on 14 points, joint-third in the standings with rivals Man City, as well as Everton and Brighton.Leicester, meanwhile, are down in 13th, having failed to win any of their last four Premier League games – with draws in their last two outings.Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.When is it?The match will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsLeicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Ricardo; Maddison, Soumare, Tielemans; Vardy, Iheanacho.Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho.OddsLeicester: 8/3Draw: 11/4Man United: 23/20PredictionMan United to achieve a narrow win without producing a wholly convincing performance. Leicester 1-2 Man United.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO