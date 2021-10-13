CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United youngster subject to racism while playing against Italy

By Dale O'Donnell
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden’s U21 national team drew 1-1 away against Italy in the qualifiers for the European Championships in 2023 on Tuesday. The Sweden Football Association has now announced that Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga, who played the full match, was subjected to a racist comment from an opponent in the Italian team, as per Svt.se.

