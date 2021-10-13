CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

T20 WC: Bangladesh favourites but expect tough competition in Group B

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Group B looks set to be hotly contested in the first round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland battle it out to qualify for the Super 12. The teams will play each other once in...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Half-back Jordan Abdull set for first England cap in Test against France

Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull is set to win his first cap for England in next Saturday’s Test against France in Perpignan.The 25-year-old former Hull FC and London Broncos player’s selection in a 20-man squad is reward for a magnificent season with the shock Super League semi-finalists which also earned him a place on the Man of Steel shortlist.As one of only two specialist half-backs in the squad, Abdull looks certain to line up alongside Jonny Lomax, one of five players from champions St Helens.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL Head Coach Shaun Wane has today named a 20-man squad for next Saturday's international...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo in T20 history books

What connects the following bowlers – Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Curtis Campher?Ireland’s little-known 22-year-old seamer wrote his name into a sport quiz question for years to come when he joined illustrious company with four wickets in successive balls against Holland at the T20 World Cup.Here, we look at the only three times that feat has been achieved in Twenty20 internationals.Rashid Khan, AfghanistanRashid Khan does it again as Afghanistan seal the series 3-0!The spin-wizard takes 5/27 including a hat-trick after Mohammad Nabi's 81 set up a 32 run victory!#AFGviRE scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/ND4roWezmV pic.twitter.com/k09idHMfJL— ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2019v Ireland ...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Pakistan#T20#Ani#Group B#Group 1
Birmingham Star

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh arrive in Muscat for showpiece event

Muscat [Oman], October 4 (ANI): Bangladesh cricket team on Monday arrived here ahead of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Asian side will first play in the qualifiers and will begin the campaign against Scotland on October 17 in Al Amerat. "Bangladesh Team arrive in Muscat today...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

It's going to be pretty tough against Pakistan in T20 WC, says Martin Guptill

Wellington [New Zealand], October 8 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill said his team was looking forward to some game time before the T20 World Cup but the cancellation of the Pakistan series left everyone "disappointed."The Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert last month minutes before the start of the opening game.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: Sri Lanka favourites in Group A but don't discount others

Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia will contest Group A in the first round of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the right to reach the Super 12 stage. Only the top two teams will progress from the group after all four...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. The seventh World Cup begins with a double-header at the 3,000-seat venue outside Muscat. Later Sunday, Bangladesh face Scotland while Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and 2014 champions Sri Lanka join the fray on Monday. The eight teams in the first round of qualifying are chasing four places in the Super 12 round-robin stage.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

2022 T20 WC: Hong Kong progress after cancellation of Asia B Qualifier

Dubai [UAE], October 12 (ANI): The ICC men's T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier which is two steps away from Australia 2022 has been cancelled and Hong Kong will progress to the next stage of the pathway. "Due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions and the extensive quarantine periods for teams...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: No clear favourites, spinners are going to have a huge role, says Muralidaran

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka spin icon Muttiah Muralidaran stated there are no clear favourites for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 which starts from Sunday. The T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on Sunday, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

ICC T20 WC: Netherlands and Ireland eye winning start in Group A opener

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Group A's fascinating balance offers plenty of qualification hope for Ireland and the Netherlands as they prepare for their opening ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixture in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are talking a good game, and their aspirations of making it into the...
WORLD
The Guardian

Scotland stun Bangladesh to make dream start to T20 World Cup

Chris Greaves was the hero as Scotland got their T20 World Cup campaign off to a dream start with a six-run victory over highly fancied Bangladesh in Muscat. The 31-year-old all-rounder, in only his second T20 international, top-scored in his side’s 140 for nine and then took two crucial wickets with his leg spin as Scotland held their nerve in a tense finish.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

ICC T20 WC, Rd 1: Zeeshan Maqsood, Jitender Singh star as Oman defeat PNG in Group B

Muscat [Oman], October 17 (ANI): Zeeshan Maqsood's four-wicket haul was backed up by unbeaten knocks of 73 and 50 by opening batters Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas to help Oman defeat Papua New Guinea by ten wickets in Group B encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

MoU signed between J-K, govt of Dubai for real estate development

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more. As per an official release, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said, "With the signing of the MoU with Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir are traversing on the development bandwagon. This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu and Kashmir is having a significant role in that as well.""This MoU is a milestone after which the investment will pour in from the entire globe and is a big developmental push. Different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment. Development has to aspire on all fronts and we are on track", he added. Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their focus and commitment towards the development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The recent industrial package of 28,400 Crore rupees is testimony towards ensured development. Terming it a momentous occasion for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "This development journey will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialization and sustainable growth." (ANI)
ECONOMY
AFP

Afghanistan will stick to daring T20 approach, says skipper Nabi

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said his team will shrug off political and travel turmoil to thrive at the T20 World Cup by remaining true to their philosophy of "daring cricket". Since the return of the Taliban in the country, Afghanistan briefly faced the possibility of being banned from the tournament if the women's game was discontinued. Then star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down as captain before visa issues placed yet another familiar hurdle in the path of the resilient Afghanistan team. All-rounder Nabi agreed to replace Rashid at the helm and played down the turmoil plaguing the team.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy