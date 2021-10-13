CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T20 WC: Sri Lanka favourites in Group A but don't discount others

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia will contest Group A in the first round of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the right to reach the Super 12 stage. Only the top two teams will progress from the group after all four...

www.birminghamstar.com

The Independent

Half-back Jordan Abdull set for first England cap in Test against France

Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull is set to win his first cap for England in next Saturday’s Test against France in Perpignan.The 25-year-old former Hull FC and London Broncos player’s selection in a 20-man squad is reward for a magnificent season with the shock Super League semi-finalists which also earned him a place on the Man of Steel shortlist.As one of only two specialist half-backs in the squad, Abdull looks certain to line up alongside Jonny Lomax, one of five players from champions St Helens.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL Head Coach Shaun Wane has today named a 20-man squad for next Saturday's international...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo in T20 history books

What connects the following bowlers – Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Curtis Campher?Ireland’s little-known 22-year-old seamer wrote his name into a sport quiz question for years to come when he joined illustrious company with four wickets in successive balls against Holland at the T20 World Cup.Here, we look at the only three times that feat has been achieved in Twenty20 internationals.Rashid Khan, AfghanistanRashid Khan does it again as Afghanistan seal the series 3-0!The spin-wizard takes 5/27 including a hat-trick after Mohammad Nabi's 81 set up a 32 run victory!#AFGviRE scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/ND4roWezmV pic.twitter.com/k09idHMfJL— ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2019v Ireland ...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya included as Sri Lanka finalise squad

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Sunday announced the final 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup. Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya have been included in the final squad by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). "The following 15 member final squad was selected...
WORLD
motorbikewriter.com

Sri Lanka is GO for motorcycle tours

The island nation of Sri Lanka off the southern coast of India has been plagued by a long civil war, the 2004 tsunami, the 2019 bombing tragedy and the current pandemic. However, it’s also a rider’s paradise and an excellent introduction to riding in Asia and the subcontinent region. Now...
WORLD
AFP

Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. The seventh World Cup begins with a double-header at the 3,000-seat venue outside Muscat. Later Sunday, Bangladesh face Scotland while Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and 2014 champions Sri Lanka join the fray on Monday. The eight teams in the first round of qualifying are chasing four places in the Super 12 round-robin stage.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC: Bangladesh favourites but expect tough competition in Group B

Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Group B looks set to be hotly contested in the first round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland battle it out to qualify for the Super 12. The teams will play each other once in...
WORLD
Miami Herald

The Latest: Sri Lanka to start vaccinating schoolchildren

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan authorities have decided to inoculate schoolchildren for COVID-19 starting next week. According to the Health Ministry, inoculations will begin on Oct. 21 and initially, the vaccine will be given to students in the age group of 18 and 19 years. They will be given only the Pfizer vaccine.
HEALTH
Birmingham Star

T20 WC 2021: Ireland, Sri Lanka wins round one warm up match

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 14 (ANI): Ireland and Sri Lanka won the Round one warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday by defeating Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea, respectively. Batting first, Ireland posted a total of 177/3 on the board, and then bowled out Bangladesh...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: No clear favourites, spinners are going to have a huge role, says Muralidaran

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka spin icon Muttiah Muralidaran stated there are no clear favourites for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 which starts from Sunday. The T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on Sunday, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match.
WORLD
IBTimes

Sri Lanka President Admits 'Not Delivering' As Prices Soar

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted his government is "not delivering" as shortages persist of food, medicines and other essential items because of a dire foreign exchange squeeze. "The people may have a sense of displeasure towards me and the government for not delivering as they expected," Rajapaksa's office quoted...
ASIA
The Independent

The Latest: Sri Lanka begins vaccinating 18-19 age group

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka is vaccinating 18- and 19-year-olds against the coronavirus as it expands the shots to students.After beginning with older people, Sri Lanka has now vaccinated 57% of its 22 million population.Vaccinations with the Pfizer shot began Friday for about 24,000 people in the 18-19 age group in the capital Colombo and suburbs. Officials say inoculations in Colombo will be completed within 21 days and they'll start giving doses in other parts of the country next week.Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on Oct. 1 after COVID-19 cases and deaths declined. But schools remain closed, unessential...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sri Lanka team for T20 WC has variety, depth, says captain Shanaka

Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is full of optimism ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup which starts on Sunday. The T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

MoU signed between J-K, govt of Dubai for real estate development

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more. As per an official release, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said, "With the signing of the MoU with Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir are traversing on the development bandwagon. This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu and Kashmir is having a significant role in that as well.""This MoU is a milestone after which the investment will pour in from the entire globe and is a big developmental push. Different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment. Development has to aspire on all fronts and we are on track", he added. Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their focus and commitment towards the development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The recent industrial package of 28,400 Crore rupees is testimony towards ensured development. Terming it a momentous occasion for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "This development journey will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialization and sustainable growth." (ANI)
ECONOMY
AFP

Afghanistan will stick to daring T20 approach, says skipper Nabi

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said his team will shrug off political and travel turmoil to thrive at the T20 World Cup by remaining true to their philosophy of "daring cricket". Since the return of the Taliban in the country, Afghanistan briefly faced the possibility of being banned from the tournament if the women's game was discontinued. Then star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down as captain before visa issues placed yet another familiar hurdle in the path of the resilient Afghanistan team. All-rounder Nabi agreed to replace Rashid at the helm and played down the turmoil plaguing the team.
WORLD
AFP

Two Hindu men killed in fresh Bangladesh religious unrest

Two Hindu men have been killed in fresh religious violence in Bangladesh, police officials said Saturday, taking the death toll to six from recent unrest in the Muslim-majority country. On Saturday morning, another Hindu man's body was found near a pond next to the temple, district police chief Shahidul Islam told AFP. "Two men have died since yesterday's attack.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

ICC T20 WC, Rd 1: Zeeshan Maqsood, Jitender Singh star as Oman defeat PNG in Group B

Muscat [Oman], October 17 (ANI): Zeeshan Maqsood's four-wicket haul was backed up by unbeaten knocks of 73 and 50 by opening batters Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas to help Oman defeat Papua New Guinea by ten wickets in Group B encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

ICC T20 WC: Netherlands and Ireland eye winning start in Group A opener

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Group A's fascinating balance offers plenty of qualification hope for Ireland and the Netherlands as they prepare for their opening ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixture in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are talking a good game, and their aspirations of making it into the...
WORLD

