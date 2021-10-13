CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Desperate British Pig Farmers Tell Johnson: Ease Immigration Rules

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRIFFIELD, England (Reuters) - Two sisters running a pig farm in northeast England have a message for Prime Minister Boris Johnson: lift strict immigration rules for butchers or risk seeing the pork sector collapse under the weight of overly fattened animals. Farmers across Britain say a combination of Brexit and...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK PM vows democracy will triumph over evil after MP killing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday led tributes to veteran Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents, as police probed whether a suspect arrested was motivated by Islamist extremism. The attack was the second killing of a UK politician in five years and has stoked fears for the safety of elected representatives, as well as calls for an end to divisive partisan rhetoric that has increased since the 2016 Brexit referendum. "We will cherish his memory. We will celebrate his legacy," Johnson told parliament, after MPs, many dressed in black, packed the House of Commons and stood heads bowed in a minute's silence. "And we will never allow those who commit acts of evil to triumph over the democracy and the parliament that to Sir David Amess, meant so much," he added.
U.K.
The Independent

Failure of rich countries like UK to share Covid vaccines with developing world is ‘criminal’, says Gordon Brown

The “criminal” failure of rich countries like Britain to send unused coronavirus vaccines to the developing world is “the biggest public policy failure at an international level for years”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.Mr Brown blasted Boris Johnson for missing a crucial UN meeting called by US president Joe Biden to secure pledges of vaccine doses for poor countries.The former PM said that new figures show 240 million vaccines are lying unused in Europe and America, as many as 100m of which will eventually be discarded after passing their use-by date.And he said that over-ordering by rich countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

British farmer spots white wallaby on the loose

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A British farmer planting barley in his field captured video when he spotted something surprising -- a white wallaby hopping loose. Jack Smith, 19, said he was planting barley Tuesday in his field near Kenilworth, England, when he saw the unusual animal. "I saw it in...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigs#Pig Farming#Uk#British#Driffield#Reuters#East European
The Poultry Site

EU to propose easing checks on British trade to Northern Ireland

Reuters reports that the EU executive's measures are designed to ease customs controls, such as the clearance of meat, dairy and other food products and the flow of medicines to the British province from the UK mainland. However, it will not open up for renegotiation the protocol governing Northern Ireland's...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

EU to unveil measures to ease British goods flow to N. Ireland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will on Wednesday put to Britain a package of measures to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland, while stopping short of the overhaul London is demanding of post-Brexit trading rules for the province. The EU executive’s measures are designed to ease customs...
ECONOMY
BBC

Boris Johnson must take action, says quitting pig farmer

A pig farmer who is quitting after 50 years said the prime minister has "lost the plot" over the industry crisis. Peter Mortimer, 73, said rising costs and a lack of local labour were among issues that had made his business in Metfield, Suffolk, "unsustainable". He described the proposed mass...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Business is not the bogeyman, firms tell Boris Johnson

Firms and business groups have criticised the government for what they see as a lack of action to help fix supply chain shortages. During his speech at the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson said a high-wage, high-skilled economy was being created in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic. But one...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Farmers protest at butcher shortage amid fears of pigs being killed ‘for waste’

Pig farmers have protested outside the Conservative Party conference, arguing a lack of skilled butchers could lead to the “emotional and financial disaster” of tens of thousands of UK pigs being killed for waste.Farmers have warned that a shortage of butchers could see up to 120,000 animals slaughtered on farms and then incinerated because they cannot go to the abattoir and they have nowhere left to house them.Pig farmers were protesting outside the Tory conference in Manchester on Monday morning, calling for a temporary visa scheme to bring more butchers into the UK.They held up placards saying: “No butchers. No...
AGRICULTURE
WSOC Charlotte

UK eases travel rules but upsets nations not on list

LONDON — (AP) — Simplified international travel rules took effect Monday in the U.K., easing quarantine and testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from more than 50 countries, and the Conservative government vowed it will seek to regularly expand the rules to more nations. Still, the rules have sparked anger...
TRAVEL
Washington Post

The tough lessons British pigs can teach Republicans about immigration

It is now clear that the possibility of meaningful immigration legislation — reform that would provide millions with a path to legalization and relief — is dissipating fast. The Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, delivered a heavy blow when she blocked Democrats from attaching a series of measures to the budget through reconciliation. Frustrated activists reacted by asking Vice President Harris and Senate Democrats to ignore MacDonough’s opinion, but that seems very unlikely. Barring an unexpected turn of events, consequential immigration reform will be left, again, as an unfulfilled promise.
IMMIGRATION
KXL

Greenies Tell Farmers What Machinery To Use

Should farmers be forced to give up their diesel tractors for battery-operated agriculture in the name of climate change? For more information, Lars speaks with Pam Lewison, the Director for the Washington Policy Center Initiative on Agriculture. The post Greenies Tell Farmers What Machinery To Use appeared first on The...
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
orlandomedicalnews.com

The Unvaccinated Are Looking Smarter Every Week

There is a massive propaganda push against those choosing not to vaccinate against COVID-19 with the experimental mRNA vaccines. Mainstream media, the big tech corporations, and our government have combined efforts to reward compliance and to shame and marginalize non-compliance. Their mantra says that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Persons who choose not to vaccinate are characterized as unintelligent, selfish, paranoid people who don’t read much and live in a trailer park in Florida (or Alabama, or Texas, or name your state). Never has there been such an effort to cajole, manipulate through fear, and penalize people to take an experimental medical treatment.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy