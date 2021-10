In a state with as much history as New York, there are plenty of restaurants with fascinating stories. However, few combine an interesting history, phenomenal food, and an incredible atmosphere. One that does manage to boast this trifecta is One If By Land, Two If By Sea in New York City. It’s known as one of the most romantic restaurants in the Big Apple, but many don’t know that the building was once owned by an infamous historical figure.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO