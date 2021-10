Any seniors looking to get their COVID-19 booster shot can attend one of two free clinics in Ballston Spa today. The first runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by an afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Paul E. Lent Public Safety Facility at 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa.