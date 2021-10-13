CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICP Price Prediction: Internet Computer at $40.99 support level, set for a bearish trend

By Parth Dubey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICP price prediction has been bearish in the last 24-hours. The nearest support for the currency lies at $40.99. The nearest resistance can be witnessed at $46.9. ICP price prediction for the past 24-hours has been bearish as the bulls were unable to take the price of the coin above the $49.9 resistance. ICP protocol represents a major blockchain innovation with a promising future. Although considering the current scenario, the prices remain bearish, down by 94.45% from the all-time high set in the month of May.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB established support at $0.000025, ready to break higher?

Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. SHIB/USD has set a clear swing low at $0.000025. Bullish momentum has returned overnight. Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today as the $0.000025 prevented further downside over the weekend, sending SHIB/USD higher overnight. Therefore, we expect bullish momentum to continue today, with the $0.00003 mark as the next target to break.
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

SHIB/USD retraced back to $0.000025 previous support. We anticipate SHIB/USD to regain momentum and rise further. Today’s Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish, as support has been found around the $0.000025 previous support, resulting in a sideways consolidation over the past 24 hours. As a result, we anticipate SHIB/USD to regain momentum and rise further.
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
FXStreet.com

SafeMoon price needs to advance 35% to avoid bearish fate

SafeMoon price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since September 29. A bearish divergence looms on SAFEMOON, hinting at bearish things to come. The grim outlook can be avoided if buyers manage to produce a swing high at $0.00000239. SafeMoon price is in a tough spot despite its...
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ set to spike to $7

Tezos price analysis is bullish today. XTZ/USD continued to consolidate above $6.75. Tezos is trading at $6.5. Today, the bulls are on top as bearish momentum has been exhausted as the $6.75 prevented further declines this week, allowing the price to reach a fresh all-time high. As a result, we anticipate DOGE/USD to reverse and attempt to start establishing higher highs in the coming days.
actionforex.com

Gold Analysis: Passes Support Levels

On Monday morning, the slowed down decline of the yellow metal’s price reached below the support of the 200-hour simple moving average. The SMA had kept the pair up together with the 1,765.00 mark since early Friday’s trading hours. If the metal’s price declines, it could reach the support of...
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE eye $0.25

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today. DOGE/USD retraced to $0.235 overnight. Next resistance at $0.25. Today, Dogecoin price analysis is bullish as a new higher low was set during the previous 24 hours, implying that another push higher will come. As a result, we anticipate DOGE/USD to approach the $0.25 resistance in the next 24 hours.
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI in a tight range below $26

Uniswap price analysis is bullish. UNI/USD broke below $26 today. Next resistance at $28.5. The Uniswap price analysis is bullish today, as the previous swing high was broken earlier today, with bull momentum continuing to push higher. As a result, we anticipate that UNI/USD will rise further in the coming 24 hours.
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP swiftly spikes below $1.066. Reversal to follow?

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD saw a strong spike lower late yesterday. Ripple is ready to reverse. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as a quick spike lower took the market below the previous low. However, XRP/USD saw bullish momentum return quickly, leading it back towards the $1.10 mark, indicating strong buying pressure at lower prices.
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC struggling to overcome rejection at $190

Bulls have been in control of the price charts for the past several weeks. Oscillators are displaying neutrality. In the previous weeks, there had been a crossover between SMA 20 and SMA 50. The bulls have been in control of the price charts for the past several weeks, and a...
cryptopolitan.com

Kusama price analysis: KSM devalues up to $347.12 after facing a loss

The price has moved down to $347.12. Kusama price analysis confirms downtrend. Cryptocurrency is being supported at $321.3. The Kusama price analysis reveals the bearish momentum is on the rise once again as the price experience fall during the last 24-hours. A downtrend has been following since the past few days with some bullish retraces, and even today the price underwent a slight decline. This is a quite discouraging sign for the buyers as now the price has dropped down to the $347.12 level. Chances of recovery seem low as the hourly prediction is indicating a bearish trend as well.
