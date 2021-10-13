ICP Price Prediction: Internet Computer at $40.99 support level, set for a bearish trend
ICP price prediction has been bearish in the last 24-hours. The nearest support for the currency lies at $40.99. The nearest resistance can be witnessed at $46.9. ICP price prediction for the past 24-hours has been bearish as the bulls were unable to take the price of the coin above the $49.9 resistance. ICP protocol represents a major blockchain innovation with a promising future. Although considering the current scenario, the prices remain bearish, down by 94.45% from the all-time high set in the month of May.www.cryptopolitan.com
