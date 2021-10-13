Ask the experts: Will your family attend the NC State Fair? Go inside the exhibit halls?
North Carolina State Fair officials are encouraging fairgoers to wear masks and strongly recommending that they be vaccinated. But they also did something else interesting. They suggested that families take time to assess the situation carefully — their vaccination or health status plus the most up-to-date data on infections in the state — and then decide if attending the fair this year is the right decision for them.www.heraldsun.com
Comments / 0