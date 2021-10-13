Ask the experts: Will your family attend the NC State Fair? Go inside the exhibit halls?

Former President Bill Clinton was released from a Southern California hospital Sunday after having battled an infection. "His fever and white blood cells count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, the chair of the medicine department and executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement.

IRVINE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO