COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's soccer suffered a heartbreaking, 1-0 loss to No. 22 St. Olaf in double overtime on Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 9, at Haws Field. Shea Bechtel scored the deciding goal for St. Olaf (10-1-1, 5-0-0 MIAC) with 1:52 into the second frame. Bechtel took the ball up the left sideline, turned the corner and fired a shot to the far post. Freshman goalkeeper Evan Siefken (Lakeville, Minn./North) made a diving play on the ball, but the shot hit off his hands and found the back of the net. Siefken made six saves in the loss for SJU (5-5-1, 2-3-0 MIAC).

11 DAYS AGO