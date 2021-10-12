MI Man Finds Rare Buffalo Bill Poster From the 1800s in Manistee

Flint and Genesee County are home to some great golf courses, but there are quite a few that were not able to stand the test of time. Just like any other business, golf courses are subject to the ups and downs of the economy. If they are not able to make enough money to be profitable, they eventually have to close. The big difference with a golf course closing as opposed to a normal business, is footprint that is left. When a golf course closes, it's not just an empty building, it's usually 100+ acres of empty land.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO