Columbiana County, OH

MUNICIPAL COURT

Salem News Online
 6 days ago

LISBON — A preliminary hearing was set Oct. 18 in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Rachel Lawson, 31, Aten Avenue, Wellsville, for felony aggravated vehicular assault and five counts endangering children for allegedly sideswiping a van at Independence Square, Wellsville, Oct. 10, hitting Sadie Allen and dragging her onto the sidewalk and grass, causing injury. Sadie Allen had five children in the vehicle at the time of the incident, leading to the endangering children counts.

www.salemnews.net

