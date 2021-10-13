Connor Allen

Divest Dartmouth featured three separate generations of climate justice activists before the College formally announced its plans to divest from fossil fuels. When Morgan Curtis ’14 learned Dartmouth had formally announced on Oct. 8 its plans to divest its remaining fossil fuel holdings, she cried. Curtis, a founding member of...
Watch the Oct. 13 Community Conversations webcast with Interim Provost David Kotz ’86 and Vice President for Communications Justin Anderson and guests Vice President for Alumni Relations Cheryl Bascomb ’82, Mike Wooten, associate dean of residential life and director of residential education, and Executive Vice President Rick Mills. As part...
Reflections on the history, changes to and challenges of Dartmouth’s tenure system. During course election this fall, I was entirely preoccupied with figuring out how the timetable worked and deciding whether I truly wanted to take Spanish at 7:45 in the morning. The farthest thing from my thoughts was whether the professors who would be teaching me had tenure or not, but for those enmeshed in academia, standing for tenure is often one of the most pivotal moments in their careers.
Homecoming is back! The celebrations kicked off this past weekend with the Dartmouth Night parade. Alumni were back on campus as the Classes of 2024 and 2025 circled the bonfire for the first time, Dartmouth football remained undefeated in an overtime win against Yale, and women’s rugby won against Mount St. Mary’s in the fourth-ever shutout in the program’s history.
This past week has marked many firsts, and also many lasts. It was the first time that the ’24s and ’25s participated in the cult-like tradition of the Homecoming bonfire and felt the warmth of its extraordinary flames. For many ’24s, it was their first weekend of being affiliated with Greek organizations. It was also the first time that the many members of the classes of ’21 and ’20 came back to campus post-graduation. And for the ’22s, this weekend was the first of many lasts — our last bonfire as undergraduates. It’s not always easy for these important moments to sink in. But even if we aren’t able to appreciate them in the moment, we always have the memories to look back on.
