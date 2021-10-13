Australia plans lunar rover to help NASA find oxygen on moon

For decades, the standard perception of Mars has been almost black-and-white in its simplicity—or rather red and blue: There is the barren, freeze-dried and rust-ruddy planet of today. And eons ago, there was a world warmer, wetter and more aquamarine with rivers, lakes, oceans and perhaps even life on its surface. In this red-and-blue view of Mars is much like a coin, with scientists questing to understand what caused the great planetary flip between its two opposing sides. Yet the closer they look, the clearer it is that this crude dichotomy cannot be entirely true: Mars, like Earth, is and always has been many worlds in one. The story of its habitability may be best understood not as a single, one-way global shift between red and blue but instead a series of hopscotch skips across a motley, regional patchwork of complex, changing conditions.

