Twitter Tweaks Algorithm and Adds New Features to Bolster Performance Ads

WebProNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is tweaking its algorithm and adding new features as it works to bolster its performance advertising business. Performance advertising is Twitter’s solution to continued growth. With an emphasis on rapid and quantifiable sales generation, the company hopes performance ads will help it double its revenue by 2023. In order to prove its value to companies looking to sell via its platform, the company needs its algorithm to properly target potential buyers.

www.webpronews.com

