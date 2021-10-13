Chester County adopts plan for an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
Chester County commissioners recently adopted a new climate action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the county by 80% by 2050. The Chester County Board of Commissioners voted Oct. 7 to adopt the Climate Action Plan, according to a news release. A series of public meetings and public comment influenced the plan developed by the Chester County Planning Commissioner, which provides an update to the energy savings initiatives suggested in the 2010 Greenhouse Gas Report.lancasteronline.com
