According to reports, South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has filed a lawsuit against Netflix. SK Broadband’s decision to take legal action follows increased network traffic and subsequent maintenance work with the international success of Squid Game and another South Korean drama named D.P. The increasing popularity of Netflix’s content has caused its data traffic handled by SK to jump 24 times from May 2018 to 1.2 trillion bits of data processed per second as of September.

