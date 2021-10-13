National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3rd
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NESR)(NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific regions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on November 3, 2021 to discuss such financial results.
