CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

LIVE MARKETS-Early U.S. strength fritters away

Life Style Extra
 8 days ago

* Major U.S. indexes little changed in early trade. * Comm svcs weakest major S&P sector; energy leads gainers. Oct 12 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EARLY U.S. STRENGTH FRITTERS...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?. When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Inflation#Comm#S P#Treasury#Reuters#Nymex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up as investors mull inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Wednesday as investors mull the latest UK inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points higher at 7,227. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "After the pullbacks seen on Monday, we managed a rather...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500, Dow flirt with record highs; Nasdaq stalls

* S&P 500 up 6 days in a row; Nasdaq ends 5-day win streak. * Utilities lead S&P sector gainers; tech weakest group. * Dollar dips; gold, crude up; bitcoin hits record high. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.65%, hits 5-month high. Oct 20 - Welcome to the home for...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed as earnings season rolls on

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed in a mixed state on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 recording its sixth winning session on the trot. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.43% at 35,609.34 and the S&P 500 added 0.37% to 4,536.19, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.05% to settle at 15,121.68.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," said Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. "Micron's leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies and the strength of our roadmap enable us to invest more than $150 billion with confidence to extend our industry-leading memory innovation into the next decade, and deliver differentiated products to our customers." Micron's stock has dropped 10.1% year to date while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 21.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Rock-Solid Value Stock

Capital One has invested heavily in technology to improve its efficiency. It recently acquired an investment banking firm to boost its commercial banking operation. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) investors have had a terrific year. At Monday's prices, the stock was up more than 70% in 2021, which is beating both the S&P 500 and the average return in the financial sector. It has bounced back nicely from the worst of the pandemic, based on an uptick in the economy, among other factors.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 end higher but narrowly miss closing highs as Fed's Beige Book shows inflation pressures remain

The S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed higher on Wednesday, barely missing a finish at record closing highs as investors parsed the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showing the U.S. economy is growing at a modest to moderate pace, but remains under pressure from inflation and labor shortages. Strong third quarter corporate earnings are helping investors overcome some doubts about the impact of the coronavirus delta variant, supply-chain disruptions and the Federal Reserve's likely move to start withdrawing some of its easy-money policies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average close 0.4% higher at 35,609, missing its Aug. 16 closing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy