CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mawson Publishes Inaugural 'Digbee' ESG Score Underlining Commitment to Transparency and Disclosure Through Independent Assessment

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the results of its inaugural Environmental and Social Governance "ESG" assessment, undertaken independently through the Digbee ESG reporting and assessment framework. The Digbee framework provides an ESG assessment for junior mining companies across 22 global ESG standards, including SASB, GRI, International Finance Corporation, Equator Principles Association and World Gold Council. Mawson is the first company using the Digbee platform to publish its inaugural score, which is not mandatory in its inaugural year under the platform. In addition to what Mawson has accomplished to date, the report provides for how Mawson will continue to improve its performance moving forward.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
institutionalinvestor.com

ESG in Depth: Net Zero Commitments Versus Science-Based Targets

Problem: Our world is facing a climate crisis that requires immediate action. Scientific evidence suggests we must limit global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by the year 2100. If we cannot accomplish this, the environment, and therefore society and the global economy, will be seriously harmed, perhaps irreversibly.
ECONOMY
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mawson
healthing.ca

Gov't calls unvaccinated

'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Esg#Mining Companies#Mawson Publishes#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Mwsnf#Gri#World Gold Council#Bb#Company#Bbb
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
Fortune

How high Goldman Sachs predicts home prices will go in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Back in May, The Atlantic published an article titled “Why You Should Wait Out the Wild Housing Market,” which argued that the “ludicrousness” would soon exit the market. It’s understandable why some homebuyers would want to take that “wait it out” approach. After all, home prices can’t go up at double-digit rates forever. But so far, buyers have had no luck: Since that article ran, home prices are up another 6%.
REAL ESTATE
benefitspro.com

Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
investing.com

4 Stocks with Yields Above 5% to Help Your Retirement Portfolio Grow

Because the inflationary environment and supply chain constraints could keep the overall stock market under pressure in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on quality dividend stocks to benefit from a steady stream of income. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Fortescue (FSUGY), Kronos (KRO), and USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) are established companies that offer 5%-plus dividend yields. So, it could be wise to add them to one’s retirement portfolio. Read on.According to data from FactSet, 41 S&P 500 companies have reported third-quarter results so far, with 80% of them topping EPS expectations. However, U.S. oil prices jumped another 1%, surpassing $83 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014. In addition, the 10-year Treasury yield this week started edging back up toward 1.62%. So, market volatility will likely continue amid increasing inflation.
STOCKS
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Progress on share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €1,744 million share buyback programme announced on 1 October 2021, the company has repurchased 8,400,756 shares during the week of 11 October 2021 up to and including 15 October 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights. VYZULTA® and ZERVIATE® prescriptions in the U.S. increased by 35% and 213% respectively in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy