Three Hornets with the most to prove in their preseason finale against the Mavericks

With one preseason game remaining followed by nearly a week until their regular-season opener, James Borrego has a decision to make. His team is banged up a bit and hasn’t been whole in more than a week, and the Hornets are still going to be minus the services of Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre most likely when they host Dallas at Spectrum Center on Wednesday. The Charlotte coach has to figure out the best way to prepare his team while also doing his best to ensure they are as healthy as possible when games begin counting for real next week.