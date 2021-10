If there are two things Carl Icahn does not like, it’s gas and energy companies wasting his money on things other than himself. On the other hand, both give him things to do other than play tennis and get his son’s hopes up. So, in that respect—and that respect only—we guess he’s grateful for Southwest Gas Holdings’ exceptionally stupid plan to spend nearly $2 billion on some more pipelines it can run badly rather than redirect that money into the pockets of Icahn and other shareholders.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO