Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) Acquires Over 3,600 Railcars

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX), today announced the acquisition of more than 3,600 railcars, a portion of which will be held in GBX Leasing (GBXL), a recently formed special purpose subsidiary which is approximately 95% owned by Greenbrier.

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Greenbrier Acquires ~3,600 Railcars To Advance Leasing Strategy

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) has acquired more than 3,600 railcars, a portion of which will be held in GBX Leasing (GBXL). GBXL, a special purpose subsidiary owned ~95% by Greenbrier, was formed to acquire a minimum of $200 million of newly built and leased railcars in its first year of operations.
investing.com

investing.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

