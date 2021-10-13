Charges filed against Veondre Avery after toddler fatally shot mom Shamaya Lynn

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a mom whose son was found alone wearing nothing but a diaper and t-shirt near a busy intersection in Braddock. Braddock Police say a woman found the boy roaming the area of Sixth and Margaretta streets last Monday. According to court paperwork, the grandfather told police he didn’t know how the child had gotten out and that the door on the house didn’t close. The criminal complaint says the grandmother told police she had left for the store and the child was with his mother and grandfather. Police say the mother, identified as Brittany Phillips, told investigators that she was home at the time. CYF was asked to investigate. The criminal complaint says Phillips had a similar incident happen before. She’s facing two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

BRADDOCK, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO