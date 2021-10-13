Charges filed against Veondre Avery after toddler fatally shot mom Shamaya Lynn
The father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother at their Florida home as she was on a Zoom call with coworkers has been charged in the case, prosecutors said Tuesday. Veondre Avery, 22, is facing charges of manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm after his 2-year-old son found his gun and shot the 21-year-old mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head on Aug. 11, according to the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 2