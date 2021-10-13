CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Charges filed against Veondre Avery after toddler fatally shot mom Shamaya Lynn

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother at their Florida home as she was on a Zoom call with coworkers has been charged in the case, prosecutors said Tuesday. Veondre Avery, 22, is facing charges of manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm after his 2-year-old son found his gun and shot the 21-year-old mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head on Aug. 11, according to the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 2

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Toddler took loaded gun out of Paw Patrol backpack, shot mom in head during Zoom call, documents say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is getting a more detailed look at what happened the day Shamaya Lynn was shot and killed by her 2-year-old son while on a Zoom work call. According to court documents, Veondre Avery’s and Lynn’s son, Veondre Jr., picked up the loaded Glock 43 out of a children’s Paw Patrol backpack, crawled up on the bed behind his mother then pulled the trigger, accidentally killing her while she was on a Zoom work call in his parents’ bedroom. A coworker on the call dialed 911 saying Lynn was “passed out and bleeding.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Xin Xin

Florida toddler fatally shoots his mom, his father is now in custody

Guns at home put you at greater risk of death. Living in a house with a gun increases your odds of death. It’s an unnecessary risk. There were at least 369 unintentional shootings by children younger than 18 last year, with 142 deaths, according to the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, which tracks reports.
FLORIDA STATE
FingerLakes1

Woman working during Zoom video session fatally shot by toddler

A 21-year-old mother was working during a Zoom session and her coworkers could see the toddler bouncing on the bed behind her in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Soon, they heard a loud noise and the child begin to cry. Witnesses in the Zoom session described the mother, Shamaya Lynn, as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Black Enterprise

Father Arrested After Toddler Fatally Shot Mom During A Zoom Work Meeting

A father in Florida has been charged for the gun a toddler used to fatally shoot his mother while she was in a Zoom meeting for work. Veondre Avery was arrested on Tuesday, for being the owner of the gun a toddler used in the accidental killing of 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, Click Orlando reports. Lynn died on Aug. 11 while she was on a Zoom conference call for work, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIMT

Man arrested and charged in death of woman fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom work call, authorities say

A Florida man has been arrested and charged after a woman was fatally shot by her toddler while she was on a Zoom conference call, officials say. On October 7, Assistant State Attorney Dan Faggard charged Veondre Avery with manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm in connection to the death of Shamaya Lynn at the couple's home on August 11, according to a statement from the state attorney's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Toddler
seehafernews.com

Charges Filed Against 14-Year-Old Suspect And Mother In Fatal Shooting

A charge of first-degree intentional homicide has been filed against a 14-year-old Racine boy. Sincere Granados is accused of shooting 17-year-old Jayden Cronin to death at about 9:00 p-m on September 3rd. Police say the dead teenager had his hand in his pocket when they found him – and there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Florida Man Charged in Death of Girlfriend After 2-Year-Old Toddler Fired Fatal Gunshot During Work Zoom Call

A Florida man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a young mother during a work-related Zoom call. Shamaya Lynn, 21, died when her own toddler obtained an unsecured handgun, pulled the trigger, and fired, authorities said in August. According to court documents, the gun’s owner, Veondre Avery, 22, kept the weapon in a backpack decorated with animated characters form a children’s show and that his 2-year-old son — the toddler who fired the fatal shot — knew how to use toy guns.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom Wanted On Child Endangerment Charges After Toddler Wanders Away In Braddock

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a mom whose son was found alone wearing nothing but a diaper and t-shirt near a busy intersection in Braddock. Braddock Police say a woman found the boy roaming the area of Sixth and Margaretta streets last Monday. According to court paperwork, the grandfather told police he didn’t know how the child had gotten out and that the door on the house didn’t close. The criminal complaint says the grandmother told police she had left for the store and the child was with his mother and grandfather. Police say the mother, identified as Brittany Phillips, told investigators that she was home at the time. CYF was asked to investigate. The criminal complaint says Phillips had a similar incident happen before. She’s facing two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
BRADDOCK, PA
PennLive.com

Homicide charges filed after central Pa. man is fatally beaten in his home: prosecutors

A Lancaster County man is responsible for beating a man to death in September and has been charged with third-degree homicide, prosecutors said Thursday. Aaron Robertson, 33, told investigators he showed up at 36-year-old Brandon Schweers’ Lancaster home Sept. 1 with a knife and pepper spray, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Boone News-Republican

Murder charge filed in death of Ames toddler; two people arrested

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 2-year-old Ames boy in April, according to a news release from the Ames Police Department. Trevin D. Nicholson, 25, of Centennial, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Nicholson was arrested Tuesday in Douglas County, Colorado, and is awaiting extradition to Iowa, the release said.
AMES, IA
cbslocal.com

No Charges Filed Against Deputies In Fatal Shooting Of Winston Smith In Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say there will be no charges filed against the deputies who fatally shot Winston Smith in June atop a Minneapolis parking ramp. On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office disseminated the review of the case by the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, which determined that the U.S. Marshal Task Force’s use of deadly force was lawful and “no criminal prosecution should be sought in this matter.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
starvedrock.media

Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Grundy County Deputy Is Shot Four Times

Charges have been announced in response to a Grundy County deputy being shot during an attempted traffic stop. Eighteen-year-old Demarcus Denwiddie of Joliet faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder; three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm; and three counts of aggravated battery. He was in front of a judge in Grundy County Friday and was ordered held on $10 million bond. Denwiddie is being held in a detention facility outside of Grundy County.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy