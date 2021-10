We’ve reached the end, folks! The Flyers are closing out their preseason with a game against the Capitals. The last time we saw the Capitals, the Flyers picked up their first (and only) win of the preseason over them. The Caps were without many of their top contributors in that game, so the Flyers were able to take advantage of that, but they likely won't have the same chance tonight. It’s the last tune-up before the regular season, and all of the regulars are back in the mix. The first real test of what this team, in its most complete form, can do is here.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO