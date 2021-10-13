Fourth Annual Lights of Love will take place Nov. 21.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Auxiliary of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Fourth Annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. “Each year, the Lights of Love program at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is truly a labor of love for our Auxiliary,” said Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines. “With the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had in our community over the past year and a half, we look forward to honoring and remembering those who have meant the most to us this holiday season.”